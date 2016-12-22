× Sheetz celebrates the holiday season with free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz was pleased to announce that they will again celebrate the holidays by offering customers a free cup of coffee on both Christmas Day, from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m., and New Year’s, from 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Customers can walk into any Sheetz and receive a free cup of coffee.

“Offering free coffee during the holidays is our way of saying thank you to the communities we serve,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand Strategies. “Sheetz has been giving away free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s for more than 20 years. It is the perfect opportunity for us to show our appreciation to our loyal customers, and to celebrate the holidays with them.”

All Sheetz location are open 24/7, 365 days a year to ensure customers can always get what they want. That commitment to customers includes Christmas and New Year’s. Sheetz wants to invite customers to stop by this holiday season and enjoy a cup of coffee on them.