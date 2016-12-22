Social media helps Lancaster City Police return package stolen from WWII veteran and his wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - Dorothy and Smokey Roberts, a WWII veteran, have been married for over 70 years. They have a daughter, two grandsons and four great grandchildren. Their youngest is 4-year-old Zander. A photo of him and one of them turned into glass displays by their daughter, were in a package stolen from their doorstep. The package was discarded and police found the items. They posted pictures of the photos on social media and within a few hours were able to get the items back to the Roberts.

"It was a very sad thing that somebody has to do this to people but I will thank them for not breaking these," said Dorothy.

A few things are still missing like a winter hat for Smokey and a winter vest for Dorothy. The Roberts say they are happy to have the more personal items where they belong.

The items were found near E. Madison St. and Lemon St. on December 19. Police are still looking for the person that stole them.