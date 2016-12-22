Some more sunshine and a bit breezy for Thursday

MILD END TO WEEK: Temperatures slowly creep upward even more through the end of the week. This morning brings plenty of clouds, but it is mainly dry. Temperatures begin in the 20s to lower 30s. Some sun breaks through as the next system quickly exits, leading to partly sunny skies and a bit of a breeze for the afternoon. A few flakes could sneak into the northwest, but nothing that would be a bother. Expect highs in the lower to middle 40s for Thursday. The overnight period sees quickly clearing skies. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: The holiday weekend has a small shower chance, but there is nothing expected to slow down travels. Friday brings plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 40s. No white Christmas expected for us! Christmas Eve brings the chance for a few showers as a weak wave crosses our area. Christmas Day looks mainly dry, meaning no issues heading to your destinations. Temperatures are mild both days, with readings well into the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is even milder and looks mainly dry at this time. A few showers could sneak into the forecast, however. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday our next system crosses through, bringing a better chance for showers. Readings are in the 40s. Wednesday turns drier, but a colder burst of air returns. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great Thursday!