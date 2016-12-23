Annual benefit drive held by local entertainer in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The 4th Annual "All you Can" Christmas Donation Drive was held Friday in Harrisburg.

Organizers say they hope to reach a new goal this year. The drive collects various items from gift cards to food, clothes and electronics. All of the items are packaged and redistributed to the community.

Ra Dash, a local entertainer, organizes the event as a way to give back. the reverend of the church where the event is held. agrees with dash.

"We're in it to appreciate the community filled with a lot of violence and a lot of hopelessness, if you will. We started this foundation to reach out to those who have less than what we have," Rev. Roger Singleton, of St. John CME Church, said.

Some of the other holiday festivities included a turkey dinner, caroling and a Santa DJ . Last year, 100 families were helped. There is no word yet on how many they will be able to help this year.