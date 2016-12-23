Be Well: ‘Ya Gotta Tabata’ Complete workout

YORK, Pa. - We hope you're still kicking your workout into high gear!
Mindy Quesenberry from MyFitnessQuest began an 8-week Tabata workout program on our weekly Be Well segment. Today, we wrap up the last two weeks to give you the complete Tabata workout.
Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mindy, her son Ryder, and York Suburban High School student Morgan Gochnauer will be demonstrating the workouts.
Once you've completed the workout, make sure you properly cooldown.
Here's the workout for week 8:
Exercise 1: Downward Facing Dog
Exercise: 2: Updog
Exercise: 3: Crescent lunge right
Exercise 4: Crescent lunge left
Repeat exercises 1-4 times to complete this round.
Add that to your routine from week 7 :
20 seconds of exercise with 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds
Exercise 1: Partner Squats
Exercise 2: Partner Push-ups
Exercise 3: Partner dips, switching person after seventh rep
Exercise 4: Partner jump overs, switching person after eighth rep
Repeat exercises 1-4 to complete your full Tabata
Add that to last week's workout:
Exercise 1: Balance & Reach-front
Exercise 2: Balance & Reach-side
Exercise 3: Balance & Reach-back
Exercise 4: Balance & Reach Combo
Add that to your routine from week :
20 seconds of exercise with 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds
Exercise 1: Goblet Squat
Exercise 2: Swing
Exercise 3: Bent-over alternating row
Exercise 4: Pullover to Tricep Extension
Add that to your routine from week four:
20 seconds of exercise with 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds
Exercise 1: High knees
Exercise 2: Skaters
Exercise 3: Burpees
Exercise 4: Plank Jack
Add that to your routine from week three:
20 seconds of exercise with 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds
Exercise 1: Prisoner Squats with alternating abduction
Exercise 2: Alternating reverse lunges
Exercise 3: Right leg single leg squat
Exercise 4: Left leg single leg
Add that to your workout from week two:
20 seconds of exercise with 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds
Exercise 1: Pilates V-sit
Exercise 2: Alternating Limb Extension
Exercise 3: Plank
Exercise 4: Bicycle crunch
repeat exercises 1-4 to complete your full Tabata
Add that to your warm-up workout that included:
Exercise 1: Prisoner Squats
Exercise 2: Jumping Jacks
Exercise 3: Push-ups
Exercise 4: Mountain Climbers
To help you enjoy and progress in these workouts, Mindy recommends downloading a Tabata app to add to your personal music playlist. An app such as Tabata Stopwatch Pro or Spotify with a Tabata playlist would suffice.