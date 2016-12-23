Be Well: ‘Ya Gotta Tabata’ Complete workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - We hope you're still kicking your workout into high gear!

Mindy Quesenberry from MyFitnessQuest began an 8-week Tabata workout program on our weekly Be Well segment. Today, we wrap up the last two weeks to give you the complete Tabata workout.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mindy, her son Ryder, and York Suburban High School student Morgan Gochnauer will be demonstrating the workouts.

Once you've completed the workout, make sure you properly cooldown.

Here's the workout for week 8:

Exercise 1: Downward Facing Dog

Exercise: 2: Updog

Exercise: 3: Crescent lunge right

Exercise 4: Crescent lunge left

Repeat exercises 1-4 times to complete this round.

Add that to your routine from week 7 :

20 seconds of exercise with 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds

Exercise 1: Partner Squats

Exercise 2: Partner Push-ups

Exercise 3: Partner dips, switching person after seventh rep

Exercise 4: Partner jump overs, switching person after eighth rep

Repeat exercises 1-4 to complete your full Tabata

Add that to last week's workout:

Exercise 1: Balance & Reach-front

Exercise 2: Balance & Reach-side

Exercise 3: Balance & Reach-back

Exercise 4: Balance & Reach Combo

Add that to your routine from week :



20 seconds of exercise with 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds

Exercise 1: Goblet Squat

Exercise 2: Swing

Exercise 3: Bent-over alternating row

Exercise 4: Pullover to Tricep Extension

Add that to your routine from week four:

20 seconds of exercise with 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds

Exercise 1: High knees

Exercise 2: Skaters

Exercise 3: Burpees

Exercise 4: Plank Jack

Add that to your routine from week three:

20 seconds of exercise with 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds

Exercise 1: Prisoner Squats with alternating abduction

Exercise 2: Alternating reverse lunges

Exercise 3: Right leg single leg squat

Exercise 4: Left leg single leg

Add that to your workout from week two:

20 seconds of exercise with 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds

Exercise 1: Pilates V-sit

Exercise 2: Alternating Limb Extension

Exercise 3: Plank

Exercise 4: Bicycle crunch

repeat exercises 1-4 to complete your full Tabata

Add that to your warm-up workout that included:

Exercise 1: Prisoner Squats

Exercise 2: Jumping Jacks

Exercise 3: Push-ups

Exercise 4: Mountain Climbers

To help you enjoy and progress in these workouts, Mindy recommends downloading a Tabata app to add to your personal music playlist. An app such as Tabata Stopwatch Pro or Spotify with a Tabata playlist would suffice.