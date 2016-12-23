Christmas gifts stolen from vehicle parked in owners driveway

YORK COUNTY, Pa. On Thursday, December 22, at 7:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 100 block of Shelbourne Drive, Spring Garden Township, for a reported theft from an automobile.

The victim reported gift bags had been taken from a vehicle parked in the driveway. The victim had placed the gift bags in the car and walked back inside to get other items. The victim was gone for no longer than a minute. When the victim returned to the car, the bags were gone along with another item.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police Department at (717)843-0851 or e-mail the department at police@sgtpd.org.