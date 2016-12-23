× Feds warn of ISIS threats to churches, holiday events

Federal authorities warned Friday that ISIS sympathizers “continue aspirational calls for attacks on holiday gatherings, including targeting churches.”

The bulletin was issued by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security and issued to law enforcement agencies and private security companies around the US. There are no known specific, credible threats, US law enforcement officials say.

The bulletin was issued out of an abundance of caution given the public nature of the posted threats and the holiday season.