Feds warn of ISIS threats to churches, holiday events

QARAQOSH, IRAQ - DECEMBER 22: A man sweeps up rubble in preparation for the Christmas Day mass at the Mar Hanna Church on December 22, 2016 in Mosul, Iraq. After recently being liberated from ISIL, the predominantly Christian towns of Bartella and Qaraqosh are preparing to celebrate Christmas despite many of the churches being burned and heavily damaged. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Federal authorities warned Friday that ISIS sympathizers “continue aspirational calls for attacks on holiday gatherings, including targeting churches.”
The bulletin was issued by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security and issued to law enforcement agencies and private security companies around the US. There are no known specific, credible threats, US law enforcement officials say.
The bulletin was issued out of an abundance of caution given the public nature of the posted threats and the holiday season.