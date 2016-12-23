Several pets perish in fire at York County home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames from the rear corner of a bi-level home at 211 Perry Avenue in Jackson Township. The fire broke out just before 3:00 p.m.

According to firefighters the fire started in a jacuzzi on a small deck behind the home. It was caused by an electrical problem. A neighbor, noticed the fire and called 911. The neighbor’s son alerted the family, who all got out safely.

The neighbor, Matt Towzey also helped battle the fire with water from a garden hose until the first firefighters arrived. The family also had ten pets, and were able to save all of them except for a lizard, a parakeet and a turtle.

The fire was under control