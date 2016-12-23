× Man who drowned in Peach Bottom reportedly bet co-workers he could walk across ice

PEACH BOTTOM TWP., York County, PA. — The man who fell through the ice into a pond early this morning in Peach Bottom Twp bet his co-workers he could walk across the ice. Hassan Muhammad-Richardson, 29, of Harrisburg, was working the night shift for Chicago Bridge and Iron off of Atom Rd. The company is working on a new facility for Calpine Power Plant, who owns the property.

According to the York County Coroner, Muhammad-Richardson began walking across the quarry on the ice, reportedly telling his co-workers he bet he could walk across it.

Witnesses say they called out to him and tried to get him to come back, but he wouldn’t listen. Witnesses reported he fell through the ice at approximately 3:30 a.m.

A water rescue was initiated, and eventually it became a recovery effort. Muhammad-Richardson’s body was recovered at approximately 8:45 a.m.

There will be no autopsy.

Pennsylvania State Police is the investigating police department.