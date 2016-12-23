× Medical Marijuana Laboratory temporary regulations to appear in Pennsylvania Bulletin

Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy today announced that temporary regulations for laboratories responsible for testing medical marijuana will appear in the December 24 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

The temporary regulations can be viewed here in advance of publication.

“The temporary regulations help us ensure that patients will receive safe medication to help treat medical conditions,” Secretary Murphy said. “Laboratories are essential to maintaining the integrity and quality assurance of the medication patients will get at a dispensary. While we have been talking a great deal about regulations, it’s important to remember that this program is to provide medication to patients who desperately need it.”

The temporary regulations detail:

• How laboratory approvals will be issued, renewed and suspended or revoked;

• Protocols for sample selection, testing and result reporting;

• Quality assurance programs;

• Transportation of samples from grower/processor facilities;

• How laboratories may advertise their services to growers/processors; and

• How laboratories will report their results to the department.

On December 21, Secretary Murphy announced that applications for growers/processors and dispensaries will be available on January 17, 2017. Applications will be accepted from February 20 to March 20, 2017. There will be up to 12 permits issued for growers/processors across the six medical marijuana regions, and up to 27 primary permits for dispensaries. A map of the number and location of primary dispensary permits can be found here.

The medical marijuana program was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on April 17, 2016.

It became effective on May 17, and is expected to be fully implemented by 2018. The program will offer medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and under a physician’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by Act 16.

Since the program became effective, the department has:

• Completed the Safe Harbor temporary guidelines and Safe Harbor Letter application process, as well as approved 134 applications;

• Released public surveys to aid in the development of temporary regulations for growers/processors and dispensaries, and laboratories;

• Published temporary regulations for growers/processors and dispensaries in the Pennsylvania Bulletin;

• Developed the Medical Marijuana Physician Workgroup; and

• Released a Request for Quotations for Electronic Tracking IT solutions for the tracking of medical marijuana.

Questions about the medical marijuana program can be emailed to RA-DHMedMarijuana@pa.gov. Information is also available at http://www.health.pa.gov.

Source: DOH Press Office