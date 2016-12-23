Mild and mainly dry through the holiday weekend

MILD & SUNNY: It’s a typical frigid start for the region on this Friday. Temperatures are in the 20s to start, but plenty of sunshine boosts them quickly after sunrise. By the afternoon, readings are well into the 40s with light winds. Plenty of sunshine remains too. You can expect readings to make it into the middle to upper 40s throughout the entire area. Some clouds build late in the day, but the evening sees more clouds entering the picture. It is dry for last minute holiday errands. Some showers move in close to daybreak. A brief pocket or two of freezing rain is possible, but most see plain rain showers. Readings dip into the lower to middle 30s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: The holiday weekend has a small shower chance, but there is nothing expected to slow down travels. No white Christmas expected for us! Christmas Eve brings the chance for a few morning showers as a weak wave crosses our area. Christmas Day looks mainly dry, meaning no issues heading to your destinations. Temperatures are mild both days, with readings in the middle to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is even milder and looks mainly dry at this time. A shower could sneak into the forecast, however. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday our next system crosses through, bringing a better chance for showers during the morning after some nighttime showers. Readings are in the lower 50s. Wednesday turns drier, but a colder burst of air returns. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Thursday is milder again with our next chance for showers.

Have a great Holiday Weekend!