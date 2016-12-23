Nearly starved Great Danes, pot bellied pigs and goats seized by Adams County SPCA

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. – The Adams-County SPCA shelter is bursting at the seams this weekend. Friday afternoon shelter manager Abby Avery, who is also the county humane officer, took in 8 Great Danes, three pot bellied pigs and eight goats. All the animals were nearly starved, dehydrated and in need of medical attention.

Acting on a tip from a neighbor Officer Avery says the animals were taken from a Biglerville area woman who was allegedly breeding and selling the animals. A total of 11 Great Danes were living outdoors with no food and no water, under deplorable conditions. The woman, who has a history of animal cruelty violations agreed to turn over the animals.

Officer Avery says the unidentified woman will eventually be charged. Meantime the shelter had to close for the rest of the day Friday in order for the entire staff to work with the animals. It will reopen Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

All the animals need extensive veterinary care and food. Officer Avery says any assistance from the public would be welcomed. To learn more click here.