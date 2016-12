× Penbrook man charged with burglary

PENBROOK, PA. — Police say a Penbrook man broke into his estranged girlfriend’s home and took several things that belonged to her. Shawn Logan, 26, of the 2700 block of Boas Street, was charged with burglary and theft about 10:30am on Wednesday December 21, 2016.

Logan was arraigned and committed to Dauphin County Prison on $2000 bail.