× Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 62 new troopers

Harrisburg, PA – Commissioner Tyree C. Blocker announced today that 62 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey, PA and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 147th graduating cadet class.

Blocker spoke during the ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School, along with Lieutenant Colonel Lisa Christie and Major William White. Anthony Mazzone, from Montgomery County, spoke on behalf of the graduating cadet class.

Five cadets received special awards and recognition:

• The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Kelly Chambers

• The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills test: Cody Simcox

• The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Justin Leri

• The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Tyler Kalnik

• The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Josh Stratton

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop C, Clarion

Jared Beilman

Zachary Huffman

Aaron Shaprio

Corre Sommers

Troop C, Clearfield

Andres Made

Troop C, DuBois

Joseph Caputo

Caleb Diaz

Seth Hari

Troop C, Kane

Brandon Collett

Scott Emeigh

Daniel Nestler

Quinton O’Rourke

Josh Sheppeck

Troop C, Marienville

Chanse Davy

Tyler Kalnik

Nicholas Wissinger

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Daniel Jackson

Antonio Suprano

Troop C, Ridgeway

Joseph Burke

Michael Cook

Eric Neidrick

Troop D, Butler

Clayton Duvall

Matthew Kephart

Nathan Spangler

Philip Treadway

Troop D, Kittanning

Jordan Eckman

Troop D, Mercer

Kelly Chambers

Troop E, Franklin

Daniel Kephart

Troop E, Warren

James Andrews

Steven Peters

Joshua Russo

Shea Sedler

Troop F, Coudersport

Andrew Book

Brandon Henne

Matthew Lesher

Nicholas Smith

Troop F, Emporium

Jake Wallace

Troop F, Lamar

Andrew Adams

Andrew Bishop

Lauren Pohlig

Zachary Yetter

Troop F, Mansfield

George Aguirre

Anthony Mazzone

Troop F, Stonington

Allen Wolff

Troop G, Bedford

Josh Stratton

Troop G, Huntingdon

Brooke King

Troop G, McConnellsburg

Davey Miller

Troop N, Bloomsburg

Nicolas Lakkis

Mark Malshefski

John Waida

Troop N, Swiftwater

Jasmine Berrocal

Justin Leri

Melodee Shuman

Cody Simcox

Dustin Spangler

Troop P, Towanda

Robert Borkowski

James Gaizick

Michael Mogish

Michael Novak

Anthony Oliveri

Michael Prendergast

Mohamad Saloukha

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit http://www.psp.pa.gov.

SOURCE: PA State Police Communications Office