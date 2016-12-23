× Police: Halifax couple starved, brutally beat their children ages 4, 5, 6

DAUPHIN, Pa. – A Halifax couple is behind bars at Dauphin County Prison accused of starving, severely beating and neglecting their three children ages 4, 5, & 6.

Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens and Dauphin County Children and Youth Services responded on Friday, December 16 to the home of Brandi Jene, 38 and Joshua Ross Weyant, 33, at 1005 N. River Road, Halifax for a reported incident of suspected child abuse and neglect.

They found the couple’s three children in extremely poor physical health, They appeared emaciated, weak, and suffering with severe bruises and abrasions. The children told investigators that they were locked in a bedroom with no heat, during periods of freezing weather, starved for long periods of time and violently assaulted at the hands of their parents.

The children were immediately taken to the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and admitted for pediatric emergency care. Investigators say the children were in need of advanced medical treatment for their injuries.

Investigators also say that the Weyants conspired to stop feeding their children because Joshua Weyant no longer wanted them. They say the starvation began in September and the children were not adequately fed or cared for, for several months.

The couple were arrested at 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Unlawful Restraint and Endangering Welfare of Children.

The Weyants are being held at DCP on $1 million bail each.