Police seek to identify suspect in West Shore bank robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A manhunt for a bank robbery suspect in Cumberland County. West Shore Regional Police responded at about 6:00 p.m. Friday evening to the Fulton Bank on N. 12th Street in Lemoyne Borough for an active robbery.

Investigators say a male suspect walked into the bank, displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the tellers. He then fled the bank with an unknown amount of money.

Police released several surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at (717) 238-9676.

Tips regarding this and any other crime can also be provided to: Cumberland County PA Crime Stoppers Inc. P.O. Box 96 Carlisle, PA 17013 or 1-855-628-TIPS (8477)