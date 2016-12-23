× Police stakeout nabs man stealing package delivery to Lancaster home

LANCASTER, Pa. – On Thursday December 22 officers assigned to the police bureau’s Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) were conducting surveillances throughout the northeast portion of the city specifically looking for persons stealing packages off of the front porches of homes.

While in the 300 block of E. Frederick St. officers Steven Reich and James Boas, dressed in plain clothes, observed a male, later identified as Erik Ritter, following a postal employee as he made his rounds delivering mail and packages. The postal employee delivered a package, placing the item between the screen door and front door of a residence. The officers observed Ritter walk up the front steps of the house, open the screen door and remove the package.

As Ritter was walking away from the home the resident and homeowner walked out of his house and confronted Ritter. Officers Reich and Boas continued to follow Ritter where he was stopped by Officers M. Caple and A. Williams. Ritter was arrested without incident.

During a search Ritter was found in possession of a presentation knife set made in Germany. The set was still wrapped in shrink wrap and Ritter refused to provide officers with an explanation about how or where he was able to come into possession of the set.

Ritter was taken to the city police station for processing. He was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and committed to Lancaster County Prison on a probation detainer.

Anyone that may have had a package stolen that matches the description of the knife set described above please contact Officer James Boas at (717)735-3314 or via e-mail at boasj@lancasterpolice.com.