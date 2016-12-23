× Trump appoints his business attorney to manage international crises

President-elect Donald Trump is moving a top Trump Organization attorney over to serve as the administration’s man to manage the country’s top diplomatic and international crises.

Jason Greenblatt, the executive vice president and chief legal officer for Trump’s business empire, will take on the title of special representative for international negotiations. A source familiar with the appointment told CNN that Greenblatt will primarily will be working on Israel-Palestinian peace process, the American relationship with Cuba and trade agreements.