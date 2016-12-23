× Trump receives letter from Putin

President-elect Donald Trump is calling a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin to him “a very nice letter … his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternative path.”

In the December 15th letter, released Friday by the Trump transition, Putin says relations between the two countries ” … remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world.”

“I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able — by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner — to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level,” Putin wrote.