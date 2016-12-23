US abstains as UN Security Council passes resolution to end Israeli settlements

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 21: The United Nations Security Council meets briefly concerning peace consolidation in West Africa and the situation in the Middle East at U.N. Headquarters, December 21, 2016 in New York City. On Monday, the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution urging the immediate deployment of U.N. monitors to Aleppo, Syria. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution Friday afternoon demanding an end to Israeli settlements, with the US abstaining from the vote.
The resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and the US’s abstention. There was applause in the chamber. Four countries that co-sponsored the draft, New Zealand, Venezuela, Malaysia and Senegal, called for the vote on the initial resolution pushed by Egypt.