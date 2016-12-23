× YCIDA is Requesting Proposals for The Yorktowne Hotel Property Renovations

YORK, Pa. – (December 23, 2016) – The York County Industrial Development Authority (YCIDA) is accepting Requests for Proposals (RFP) for Construction Management Services during pre-construction, design, bidding and construction for the Yorktowne Hotel Property renovations.

The YCIDA proposes to retain a highly qualified, capable firm to act as the Construction Manager (CM) to facilitate the design processes for realization of renovations and improvements to the Yorktowne Hotel Property.

The YCIDA will give prime consideration to the firm with significant and current experience in the management of similar buildings and projects. Based upon satisfactory performance during pre-construction and bidding phase, at YCIDA’s discretion, the CM may be retained during construction phase of the project. Responses are due by 4 p.m. (prevailing time) on January 16, 2017. For a copy of requirements, visit http://www.ycida.org.

Blanda Nace, YCEA Vice President of Community Affairs & YCIDA Project Manager, states “As we begin the design process and determine how to most effectively and efficiently design the new Yorktowne, the board and design team thought it is best to bring a CM into the process at the beginning to address costs as well as constructability of the project.”

Questions can be directed to Blanda Nace at 717.771.4589 or via email bnace@ycea-pa.org.

The Yorktowne Hotel purchase was finalized on December 18, 2015. The YCIDA is developing a comprehensive plan to improve the property’s use that will enhance the overall visitor experience, with a targeted renovation budget of $20 million. The Yorktowne Hotel is an iconic community asset and the only full-service hotel in downtown York

SOURCE: York County Industrial Development Authority