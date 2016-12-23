You’ll need the umbrella early Saturday then we are drying out for the rest of the holiday weekend!

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

Santa’s travels shouldn’t encounter any issues Christmas Eve night. However, a weak frontal system swings through early in the day bringing a threat for rain showers. Sadly no white Christmas this year. The area could pick up a .10” of an inch up to maybe a .25”. Showers should move out by the noon hour. So if you are out early, carry the umbrella as that is when you expect steady showers. The rest of the weekend is dry so no worries if your plans are to travel to see loved ones for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. In fact, we are in for a treat Christmas Day with plenty of sunshine.

High temperatures are mild both days in the middle and upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures are even milder to begin the week. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most of the day is dry. Temperatures jump to the upper 40s and lower 50s. A better threat for showers expected early very early Tuesday as a cold front crosses the area. The rest of the day looks pretty good with increasing sunshine. Highs are still mild in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Wednesday is drier with chillier air returning under mostly sunny skies. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Next chance for showers returns Thursday with temperatures in the middle 40s but chillier air quickly returns along with a brisk breeze for Friday. Highs mainly in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist