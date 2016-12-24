14th annual ‘A Christmas Smile’ feeds hundreds on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa., -- For the 14th year, a York County organization, fed hundreds of people in need this Christmas Eve.

A Christmas Smile, founded by Jeff Crouse, held the annual meal at the Elks Club in York this morning.

People gathered to celebrate the holidays and eat a full buffet. In addition to the meal, guests enjoyed live entertainment, a visit from Santa Clause, and gifts for every child attending.

"It's important for everybody," said organizer Kim Golden "Everybody's hurting in some way. Whether they just need fellowship, a warm place to be, a hot meal, or just a friend."

Thanks to donations, guests also received a gift bag which included blankets, socks, outerwear, personal hygiene items and gift cards for shopping.