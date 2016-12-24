× Highspire Mayor Hoerner dies

Harrisburg, PA – Midstate municipal officials are expressing condolences for the loss of a dedicated public servant today. Highspire Mayor John Hoerner has reportedly passed away. Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse and Harrisburg City Council members released a statement, extending condolences to the family of Hoerner.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hoerner family at this difficult time,” said Mayor Papenfuse. “Mayor Hoerner was a dedicated public servant who loved his community. He will be sorely missed.”

John Hoerner served the Highspire community as Mayor since 2006 and served on Highspire’s Borough Council prior to that.

Steelton Borough also expressed condolences on their website, calling Mayor Hoerner a “dedicated public servant whose impact will be felt in the community for generations to come. We thank Mayor Hoerner for his dedicated service to Highspire Borough and his support of Steelton.”