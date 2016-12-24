× Man accused of threatening people with a handgun in York County

CARROLL TWP., York County PA. — A Mechanicsburg man is in custody after police say he threatened several people with a handgun. Carroll Township Police charged Robert C. Drabenstadt III, 30, from the first block of Portland Street in Mechanicsburg, with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

Drabenstadt was allegedly involved in a dispute with several people on Autumn Drive in Monaghan Township. Drabenstadt is accused of displaying a handgun that he had been carrying and making threats towards several people. Drabenstadt also struck a male in the face with his fist during the incident, according to police.

Drabenstadt was taken into custody without incident and transported to the York County Booking center for arraignment on the charges.