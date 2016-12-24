Thousands receive free Christmas meal boxes at Clipper Magazine Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa., -- Thousands of families are enjoying a warm meal this Christmas thanks to the Lancaster County Project for the Needy.

This morning, organization volunteers distributed more than 1,500 holiday meal boxes to those in need at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster.

The boxes included a turkey and all the holiday meal fixings, such as potatoes and frozen vegetables.

"One of the reasons why I do it is, Christmas isn't about always receiving, it's about giving back to the community and actually giving to something and showing my daughter and my kids that there's people who truly do need something and this is our way to give back," explained volunteer, Lashunda Clark.

This is the projects 30th year organizing the holiday dinner distribution.