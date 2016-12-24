× Warm and sunny Christmas, rain chances coming up

IT DOESN’T QUITE FEEL LIKE CHRISTMAS: We’re in for a mild Christmas, 2016! After some very early morning fog, temperatures will warm up into the mid 40s with a few spots cracking the 50 degree mark across Central PA. Expect a lot of sunshine, too.

WARMING TREND CONTINUES: Temperatures warm into the mid 50s by Tuesday before a cold front drops temperatures right back at 40 by Wednesday. Another one comes through Friday, bringing temperatures back down to normal with highs in the mid to upper 30s for next weekend.

FEW RAIN CHANCES MIXED IN: The last week of the year will remain relatively quiet, with slight shower chances Monday night into Tuesday morning and then again on Thursday. Showers on both occasions will be hit-or-miss, meaning not everyone will see them. If you have any plans to round out the year, don’t change them. Just enjoy some more sunshine and warmer temps!

May you and your family have a very Merry Christmas and Happy Hanakkuh.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long