× Wellsboro woman reported missing

YORK COUNTY, PA — A Wellsboro mother of three is missing after more than two days, her fiance is pleading for her return. Alicia Weatherby last spoke to her fiance via text on Wednesday, December 21st at 7:54 p.m. and he hasn’t heard from her since. She was last seen in York.

Weatherby is 5 feet 5 inches tall, has red-maroon hair, blue eyes and weighs about 220 pounds. She has a tattoo of ‘Weatherby’ on her right forearm and ‘Naughty girl 1’ on her left fore arm.

If you have information, please contact Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647.