Brain cancer survivor from Camp Hill takes on marathon challenge

CAMP HILL, Pa. -- BethAnn Telford is running seven marathons in seven consecutive days on seven continents.

And she's doing it all with one goal in mind.

"Me thinking about the kids that I'm doing this for is going to get me through this. And just one step at a time," Telford said.

She is not only a runner but a brain cancer survivor, and now she's running to raise $1,000,000 to help others who are battling the same deadly disease.

The first of the seven marathons is in Antarctica.

"To know that this is the first marathon and as soon as I get that over, the next six aren't going to be as brutal," she said.

Telford ran in other marathons before doctors diagnosed her with brain cancer back in 2005 when she was 35 years old.

"The hardest part was telling my parents because you know hearing about a brain tumor that's like a death sentence."

After she had her first brain surgery, she couldn't walk, let alone run.

Telford said, "I had to learn to put one foot in front of the other, let alone swing my legs outside of the bed."

But that didn't stop her in her tracks. She was determined to run again.

And this January, Telford will be running more than 180 miles in the 2017 World Marathon Challenge.

"These kids are our future and they don't have the opportunities that I had before I was diagnosed," she said. "They're not getting the funding. A lot of these kids are going into the hospital and not going home. Their next stop is a funeral home."

Having cancer hasn't defeated her. In fact, it's inspired her.

"I've got to meet these wonderful people, and this journey has been so incredible for me. I wasn't such a giving person years ago until I was blessed with this cancer, and then I saw I was able to give back."

Telford will only be satisfied to stop running once there is a cure.

"I can hang up my sneakers, or my hiking boots, or put away my bike and say you know I'm done now. I've made a legacy. I've tried my best and we've done it and that'll be my finish line," she said.

The money donated will go toward brain cancer research supported by ABC2 (Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure).

To donate to Telford's cause, click here.