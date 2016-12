× FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY for Monday morning

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY. * HAZARD TYPES...LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND DRIZZLE. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...AROUND A TRACE. * TIMING...PRE DAWN HOURS MONDAY MORNING ENDING NEAR NOON. * IMPACTS...ICING MAY CREATE SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * WINDS...SOUTHEAST 5 TO 15 MPH. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE LOWER 30S.