× Freezing Rain to start, temperatures keep rising

FREEZING RAIN FOR YOUR MORNING COMMUTE: Head out the door a few minutes early for your Monday morning commute! Freezing rain is possible across Central PA until the mid-morning hours of Monday. A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY is in effect from 4AM until 1PM tomorrow, so be sure to slow down on the road ways if they look wet.

ANOTHER WAVE OF RAIN INTO TUESDAY: A second batch of rain comes in late Monday evening into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Carry the umbrella out the door again for Tuesday, before temperatures warm well up into the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

WARMER TEMPS CONTINUE: We’ll keep the 40s through Thursday, with more shower chances finishing out the week. Then a cold front sweeps through bringing colder air just in time for New Years. Temperatures will top out in the 30s to finish out 2016.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long