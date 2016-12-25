× Man robs CVS in Lancaster city on Christmas Eve

LANCASTER, Pa.—Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a CVS in Lancaster city on Christmas Eve.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at 551 Harrisburg Avenue. The man entered the store and demanded money from a store clerk, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30’s. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker style jacket, a black cap, black pants, black shoes with white soles. He was also wearing something white around his face during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.