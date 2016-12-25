Volunteers serve up free Christmas dinners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA -- While some people were enjoying Christmas dinner with their friends and family, volunteers at Bethesda Mission spent their time feeding people in need.

The mission in Harrisburg served a traditional Christmas dinner to dozens of people at the shelter.

Volunteers also delivered food to people's front doorsteps.

Some of the volunteers, who've been donating their time for years, said they enjoy feeding people who may not be able to afford their own meal.

Volunteer Scott Arbogast said "and to me, it's an opportunity for myself and my daughter to kind of fight the commercialization of Christmas, and feel good and help others."

To volunteer or donate to Bethesda Mission, click here.

At St. Anne's church in Lancaster, several people in the community gathered for the church's 26th annual Christmas Day dinner.

Volunteers served up the free holiday feast to those in need.

On the menu, turkey with stuffing, along with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Many people gave up part of their holiday so that they could give the gift of serving others.

Volunteer Katherine Henry said "it's definitely a community feel. People come here, we sit them in groups, they kind of interact together. The Christmas spirit is definitely here today."

St. Nick also made an appearance at St. Anne's.

The festivities continued with a serenade of Christmas songs from a few of the volunteers, as the day was topped off with some sweet treats for dessert.

The spirit of giving on Christmas Day continued in Manchester Township, York County.

The "Round the Clock" Diner offered a free Christmas Day dinner to the homeless or people in need.

The popular diner and coffee shop was open throughout the morning and afternoon to serve meals to those less fortunate or to people who might not have a place to call home.

Cathy Sacarellos of the Round the Clock diner said "it's our chance to give back, to the community. Our chance to say thank you."

Sacarellos' son Demosthenes said "anybody is welcome, you don't have to be a certain criteria or anything. It's just for the community."

Those who dropped by the diner got to enjoy a free meal, and a visit from Santa Claus, as the restaurant dished out pumpkin pie for dessert.