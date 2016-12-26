× 33-year-old man charged with furnishing drug-free urine

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police Department charged a 33-year-old man with furnishing drug free-urine, the department reports.

Officers were called to the Franklin County Adult Probation office on Dec. 22. That’s where police officers caught Karl Tiedemann, of 451 E. Liberty St., attempting to submit drug-free urine utilizing a prosthetic device.

Tiedemann was under adult supervision at the time, police said.

Charges have been filed against him for furnishing drug-free urine.