× Accident with entrapment on Route 222, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Police and EMS crews respond to a accident involving a single vehicle in the southbound lane of Route 222 at the Route 272, Oregon Pike exit in Manheim Township. It happened at about 3:37 p.m.

According to 911 dispatch the vehicle was overturned with entrapment. One person reportedly injured. Traffic continues to move slowly southbound in a single lane of Route 222.