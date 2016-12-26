× Amazon teams up with Goodwill for ‘Give Back Box’ program

As you take out the trash today, don’t throw away those empty Amazon boxes!

They can be recycled for a good cause.

Amazon is teaming up with Goodwill for the “Give Back Box” program.

To get involved, all you have to do is fill your old Amazon box with clothes, accessories or household items.

Then, you print a free shipping label from this site.

Once you add it to your box, you just put it in the mail, and it’s taken to the nearest Goodwill location.