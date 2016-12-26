× DEP investigating fish kill in Susquehanna River south of Brunner Island

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – The Pa Department of Environmental Protection is trying to figure out what killed the fish found floating in the Susquehanna River just south of Brunner Island Steam Electric Station. The dead fish were discovered by some fishermen Monday morning, who then called the DEP.

Department spokesman John Repetz says an inspector was dispatched to the scene. He is expected to report his findings on Tuesday.

Last January, some fish were killed near the same location after the power plan, which discharges warm into the river, accidentally dump some cold water during a brief shutdown, which shocked the fish. Repetz so far it is not known whether the York New Haven plant was involved in this latest fish kill.

Brunner Island is owned by Talen Energy.