Firefighter hit by vehicle while crossing the street in response to fire call

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A volunteer firefighter is taken to the hospital after being hit by vehicle on his way to the fire station. Lower Paxton Township Police responded at about 2:48 p.m. to 125 S. Johnson Street for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a volunteer firefighter had been struck by a vehicle. The firefighter was attempting to cross the street in front of the Paxtonia Fire Company when he was stuck by a vehicle that was southbound on S. Johnson Street.

The driver of the vehicle did stop and was uninjured. The firefighter was taken to Hershey Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Lower Paxton Township Police are continuing their investigation.