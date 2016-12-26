× Four people displaced by kitchen fire at Ephrata apartment

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Unattended cooking is the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment in Ephrata Borough. The fire broke at about 6:38 p.m. at the Cloister Garden Apartment complex in the 800 block of Clearview Avenue.

The first firefighters on the scene reported a working kitchen fire in a second floor apartment in the three story building. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

The American Red Cross is assisting four people left homeless by the fire. Damage is estimated at $20,000.