× Gas pump knocked over by vehicle in Lemoyne

LEMOYNE, Pa.– A gas pump was knocked over by a vehicle early Monday morning.

The pump, located at the Unimart (Lemoyne Mart) along the 200 block of S. 3rd Street, was knocked over around 2:30 a.m.

Despite the gas station being open, the attendant didn’t see the incident and the vehicle left the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.