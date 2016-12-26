Harrisburg police investigating Christmas Day shootings, Christmas Eve pedestrian death

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two women were shot on Christmas Day while standing at a makeshift memorial near the corners of 5th and Emerald Streets in Uptown Harrisburg.

The women, who were not identified, sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to Harrisburg Police Chief Tom Carter. They were attending a memorial which had sprouted up earlier in the day to remember a boy who was hit and killed by a vehicle on 5th Street on Christmas Eve.

Harrisburg Police have not released the boy’s name, but did confirm to FOX43 it was a juvenile who had been killed.

At the memorial, friends and family remembered “Mekhi,” also known as “Snacks.” According to Facebook posts, Mekhi was 16 years old.

PennLive reported he was possibly running away from gun shots in the area when he ran into traffic and was hit and killed by a car in an apparent accident. Harrisburg Police would not say if the incident is a hit-and-run, only adding it was still under investigation.

One day later, two women were shot while at the memorial when an unknown person fired into a crowd of people. Chief Carter said police are still looking for suspects in the shooting.

“This is a tragedy happening on Christmas,” he told FOX43 on Monday when contacted via phone. “People fired into a crowd paying their respects. It was a reckless act with no regard for human life.”

Carter said he expects more information released to the public on Tuesday.