Man facing charges after hallucinating, firing gun at ‘intruder’ despite no one being present

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa.– A man is facing charges after it was determined he was hallucinating and fired a handgun multiple times despite no one else being in the home.

Scott Behney, 57, is facing charges of persons not to possess or use firearms after it was found he has prior convictions that prohibit possession of a gun.

On December 24 at approximately 5:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Mountain Road for the report of a shooting.

Behney told 911 personnel that he had shot an intruder with his pistol, but a police investigation determined that Behney was hallucinating and fired a handgun multiple times with no one in the home.

Behney was transported to Lancaster County Central Arraignment.