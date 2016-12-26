× Man facing charges after threatening to shoot, kill women at his home Sunday

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing simple assault charges after two women say he pointed a gun in their direction and threatened to kill them.

Gary McGarvey, 53, is facing charges after threatening the women at a home in the 700 block of Cornwall Road on Sunday.

The victims told police that they were able to flee McGarvey’s home after he threatened to kill them.

Police say that McGarvey refused to leave his home, and officers were unable to speak to him by phone.

Lebanon County Emergency Services Unit were called in to assist in the apprehension of Garvey, and he was taken into custody without further incident.