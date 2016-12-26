× Mother, year old son dead in apparent murder/suicide

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide of involving a York County mother and her 12 month old son.

State Police responded at about 1:00 o’clock Monday afternoon for a welfare check at a home on Baltimore Street in Shrewsbury Township. The unidentified 40 year old mother was discovered in her bed, dead from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Her son was intentionally suffocated by her.

Police say their investigation will continue pending autopsies on the victims.