Penn State Football departs for Pasadena

Harrisburg International Airport:

The Big Ten Champions and No. 5 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions departed for Pasadena earlier this afternoon.

James Franklin and his bunch made the drive down route 322 to HIA aboard a convoy of Fullington Trailways buses and after checking in through security made their way down the terminal to board a 747-400 charter to LAX. Penn State takes on Southern Cal in the Rose Bowl Game January 2nd.

Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista will be in Pasadena to keep you updated on events surrounding the game.