Police officer turns girlfriend’s traffic stop into unforgettable moment

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland police officer has made this Christmas one that he and his girlfriend will never forget thanks to a very important traffic stop.

Officer Tim Cramer was waiting for his girlfriend to get home from work so he could pull her over and propose.

"Oh my God," Liz Anderson said.

"Will you marry me?" Officer Cramer asked.

"Yes, of course."

Anderson was all smiles!

She recently moved to a neighborhood, and new neighbors were soon out of their homes to wish the happy couple congratulations.

Officer Cramer said he knew he wanted to propose on Christmas. Plus, he said he had a good plan.

"It's very simple. I'm a cop; I just thought it would be funny to pull her over. She's a little bit of a nervous person and I thought it would be funny to pull her over. Anyone would be nervous; I wanted to throw her off and it gives us a good story."