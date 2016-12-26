× Poll: Are you after-Christmas shopping today?

Retail outlets will be once again become a fanatical shopper’s dream, as some people take advantage of sales, cash in on gift cards, or return gift items for something more desirable.

Experts report that if you want to cash in on your holidays, it’s best to do it right away to capitalize on post-Christmas sales. Creating a budget and sticking to it not only applies to buying gifts, but it also applies to buying for oneself.

According to the National Retail Federation, the largest group of those who take advantage of after-Christmas sales are Millennials. The federation’s research shows that nearly 8 in 10 Millennials have plans to shop today.

A survey of 6,890 consumers about holiday shopping plans, conducted December 1-7, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points, 48 percent of consumers said they are planning to take advantage of in-store after-Christmas sales, up from 47 percent last year, and 44 percent said they are planning to shop online, up from 43 percent last year.

Of those who participate in the survey, 32.5 percent said no, they won’t be participating in another hustle and bustle shopping spree.

