× Starbucks offers free tall-sized espresso drinks through January 2

Make sure to warm up with a free cup of joe from Starbucks!

That’s right, the coffee chain is offering free tall-sized espresso drinks at some of its locations beginning on Christmas through January 2.

However, the offer only stands between 1 and 2 p.m. each day.

To find out which locations are offering the free drinks, you can visit Starbucks’ website here!

Today in Central PA, the Starbucks location on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg is participating. Make sure to stop by and get your freebie.