Three people homeless in Susquehanna Twp. house fire

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A late afternoon fire in Susquehanna Township has left a family of three homeless one day after Christmas. The fire broke out at about 4:26 p.m. at the along the 4700 block of Laurel Drive. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames and smoke pouring from the second floor of the two story home. Additional firefighters responded from nearby fire companies to help battle the fire.

The home was heavily damaged by the fire before it was brought under control. The family made it safely out of the house.

Damage is estimated at three quarters of a million dollars. The cause of the fire is under investigation.