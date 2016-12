× Two people injured in crash involving a horse and buggy

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Two people were injured after a car collided with a horse and buggy.

The collision occurred just after 10 p.m. Sunday evening at the intersection of Mount Sidney and Hartman Station Road.

Authorities say that emergency crews took two people to the hospital with injuries.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.